STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Seven-year-old Indian wins USD 1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Kapilraj Kanakaraj held ticket 4234 in series 327, which was bought by his father on February 21.

Published: 18th March 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kanakaraja, the father of the seven-year-old who hails from Tamil Nadu, bought the ticket 4234 in series 327.

Kanakaraja, the father of the seven-year-old who hails from Tamil Nadu, bought the ticket 4234 in series 327. (Photo | Dubai Duty Free website)

By IANS

DUBAI: A 7-year-old Indian national living in Ajman became richer by $1 million when his name was drawn at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Kapilraj Kanakaraj held ticket 4234 in series 327, which was bought by his father on February 21.

Kanakaraja, the father, hails from Tamil Nadu and has been an Ajman resident for 27 years, Khaleejtimes reported.

"Words aren't enough to express how I feel today. My family and I are so thankful for this wonderful blessing. Part of the prize money will definitely go to our furniture shop business and for my son's future. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this life-changing win!" said Kanakaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai duty free raffle Dubai duty free
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp