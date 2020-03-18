Seven-year-old Indian wins USD 1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle

By IANS

DUBAI: A 7-year-old Indian national living in Ajman became richer by $1 million when his name was drawn at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Kapilraj Kanakaraj held ticket 4234 in series 327, which was bought by his father on February 21.

Kanakaraja, the father, hails from Tamil Nadu and has been an Ajman resident for 27 years, Khaleejtimes reported.

"Words aren't enough to express how I feel today. My family and I are so thankful for this wonderful blessing. Part of the prize money will definitely go to our furniture shop business and for my son's future. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this life-changing win!" said Kanakaraj.