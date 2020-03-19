STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian Mission sets up wellness facility in Qom to take care of COVID-infected pilgrims

The death toll in Iran from COVID-19 infections surged past 1,000 on Wednesday after the largest single-day rise in the number of deaths since the infection broke out in the Middle East country.

Published: 19th March 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

The wellness facility in Iran set up by the India Mission to take care of virus-infected pilgrims.

The wellness facility in Iran set up by the India Mission to take care of virus-infected pilgrims. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

TEHRAN: The Indian Mission, in collaboration with health authorities here, has set up a wellness facility in Qom to take care of coronavirus-infected pilgrims.

"The Embassy in cooperation with health authorities in #Qom set up a wellness facility to take care of and undertake 24/7 supervision of infected Indian pilgrims," the Embassy of India in Iran tweeted on Thursday.

"The hygienic facility, surrounded by greenery, has ample space for the pilgrims to walk around. Two full-time and eight part-time Indian student volunteers are helping out dedicated Iranian medical personnel in the effort," it added.

Iran has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, and things may get far worse, health officials have warned.

The death toll in Iran from COVID-19 infections surged past 1,000 on Wednesday after the largest single-day rise in the number of deaths since the infection broke out in the Middle East country, The Washington Post reported.

The first cases of the coronavirus in Iran were announced on February 19 in Qom.

As many as 255 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. The ministry has also evacuated Indian pilgrims in four batches from the country so far.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Iran has the third-highest number of cases by country at a total of 17,361.

Globally, more than 214,800 cases and 8,732 deaths have been confirmed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qom Iran coronavirus Iran covid 19 cases
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp