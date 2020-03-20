Coronavirus: Google doodle dedicated to scientist who discovered benefits of handwashing

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With celebrities, politicians and public officials raising awareness about the right way to wash hands as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, Google on Friday dedicated its doodle to scientist Ignaz Semmelweis and handwashing.

Semmelweis was the pioneer in finding the medical benefits associated with washing hands.

The doodle featured an animated Semmelweis and shared a video illustration of the six necessary steps for washing hands.



"In light of the global COVID-19 outbreak, today's #GoogleDoodle recognizes Dr Ignaz Semmelweis, widely known as the first person to suggest the life-saving benefits of handwashing," tweeted Google Doodle.

As a part of the doodle, the search engine has also recently added a public service announcement about five things that should be done to prevent contraction of the coronavirus.

The five things listed include washing of hands, coughing in the elbow, stopping from touching the face, keep a safe distance while interacting with people and staying home when feeling sick.

"DO THE FIVE Help stop coronavirus," said the public service announcement.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of 10,000 people globally. The epicentre of the disease has now shifted to Europe.