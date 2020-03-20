STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Indian-origin woman in UK

In the early hours of Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in east London and remains in custody at a central London police station.

Published: 20th March 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: Scotland Yard detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Newham, east London, have made an arrest as they formally named the Indian-origin victim on Friday. The Metropolitan Police launched its murder investigation after a woman, now identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel, was found stabbed on Thursday.

In the early hours of Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in east London and remains in custody at a central London police station. "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found 40-year-old Shadika with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where she later died," the Met Police said.

"Her next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds," it said. The detectives said they retain an open mind concerning motive as enquiries continue and appealed for information from the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scotland Yard Shadika Mohsin Patel London Indian murder London Police London crime
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp