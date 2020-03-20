Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Indian-origin woman in UK

By PTI

LONDON: Scotland Yard detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Newham, east London, have made an arrest as they formally named the Indian-origin victim on Friday. The Metropolitan Police launched its murder investigation after a woman, now identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel, was found stabbed on Thursday.

In the early hours of Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in east London and remains in custody at a central London police station. "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found 40-year-old Shadika with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where she later died," the Met Police said.

"Her next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds," it said. The detectives said they retain an open mind concerning motive as enquiries continue and appealed for information from the public.