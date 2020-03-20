STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan defends raising Kashmir at SAARC conference over coronavirus

Pakistan's State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza during the conference on Sunday called for an immediate lifting of the "lockdown" in Kashmir to allow virus containment measures.

Published: 20th March 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri girls walks past Indian paramilitary soldiers standing guard during a strike on the death anniversary of separatist leader Maqbool Bhat in central Srinagar, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday defended its action to raise the Kashmir issue during the SAARC nations' video-conference on the coronavirus pandemic and rejected as "misleading" India's assertion that Islamabad tried to "politicise" a humanitarian issue by its "unwarranted" statement.

Pakistan's State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza during the conference on Sunday called for an immediate lifting of the "lockdown" in Kashmir to allow virus containment measures.

Indian government sources in New Delhi said the neighbouring country's attempt to "politicise" a humanitarian issue by its "unwarranted" statement on Kashmir during the video-conference reflected "very poorly" on it.

Responding to India's assertion, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that Mirza had drawn attention to the health emergency in Kashmir in the context of the coronavirus and underscored the need for lifting of restrictions on communications and ensuring access to medical supplies.

In making this call, Pakistan has not been alone as numerous voices from within Kashmir, India, and the world are echoing the same message, the FO said.

"The Indian contention of politicisation' of humanitarian issue is both misleading and mischievous," it said.

The FO said Pakistan's participation in the video conference aimed at showing solidarity with SAARC members and reaffirming Pakistan's abiding commitment to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) process.

"The people of South Asia are well aware as to which country has been seeking to politicise' the SAARC process and continues to obstruct its onward march," the FO said.

Pakistan believes that the collective endeavours of South Asian nations to fight common challenges "should not be allowed to become victim of self-serving propaganda", it said.

"As an illustration of Pakistan's commitment, we have reaffirmed our readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers' Conference at the appropriate time," the FO said.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue, but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is its "internal matter".

New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAARC kashmir Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp