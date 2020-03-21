STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus scare: Alternatives to toilet paper rolls blocking UK sewers

Householders were flushing wipes, kitchen roll and newspaper, the BBC reported.

Published: 21st March 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus fears have triggered runs on several products, including hand sanitisers and face masks, with images of shoppers stacking trolleys with toilet rolls spreading on social media. (Image for representation)

By IANS

LONDON: Toilet roll panic buying amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to blocked sewers in the UK as people with no toilet paper were forced to use alternatives, a water company warned on Saturday.

Northumbrian Water said householders were flushing wipes, kitchen roll and newspaper, the BBC reported.

The company said it understood people were "only improvising" but the consequences could be "devastating" to homes and the environment.

Head of wastewater networks Simon Cyhanko said they should use the bin.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak | UK goes into shutdown as pubs, cinemas close doors

"We understand some people affected by the limited toilet roll availability may have no choice but to use alternative products," he said.

"Blockages can have devastating consequences, from causing people's homes to be flooded with toilet waste to the environment being polluted."

A home flooded with sewage "isn't a pleasant experience at any time and especially now, if vulnerable people need to self-isolate because of COVID-19", the BBC quoted Cyhanko as saying.

As of Saturday, the UK has reported 4,014 confirmed coronavirus cases and 177 deaths.

