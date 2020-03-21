STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dubai-based stranded Indian teen returning back after intervention from Indian, UAE authorities

Miha was stranded at Frankfurt Airport after she was not allowed to take the connecting flight to Dubai due to entry restrictions in the UAE.

COVID-19: Indian embassies worldwide issue advisories for distressed nationals .

By PTI

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian teen, who was stranded at Frankfurt Airport in Germany for over 24 hours, is finally returning to her parents here with the help of Indian and UAE authorities, according to a media report.

Indian expats and long-time Dubai residents Arshad and Urvi Zaheer said their daughter Miha Zaheer, 18, a first-year student at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, will board the next flight from Frankfurt to Dubai,Gulf News reported.

Miha was stranded at Frankfurt Airport after she was not allowed to take the connecting flight to Dubai due to entry restrictions in the UAE.

However, Miha's parents coordinated with Indian and UAE authorities in Frankfurt and Miha was given a letter by the UAE consulate saying she was good to travel.

Miha's parents got a call from a UAE-based airlines in Frankfurt that their daughter Miha had been accepted on the flight and they are bringing her to Dubai.

"We sincerely thank the airline, the UAE authorities and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and Frankfurt for patiently hearing us out and helping us in these very helpless and challenging times," the family said in a statement.

"The airline gave Miha special care. They took her to the lounge and told her to shower and relax. She was given special treatment.

We are so grateful that they are flying our daughter home.... in this amazing country that takes care of all its citizens and residents," the family said.

Miha had to travel to Dubai after her university was locked down as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and all students were asked to return to their respective homes.

She travelled from Vancouver to Dubai via a European airline with a four-hour layover in Frankfurt.

