Fighting coronavirus: Grade seven Indian student creates robotic hand sanitiser in Dubai

The boy thought of using STEM technology to solve the problem of having to touch the santiser's bottle - as coronavirus can spread by touching contaminated surfaces.

Published: 21st March 2020 03:30 PM

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" amid the coronavirus scare, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 30 cm.

Siddh Sanghvi, a student of Spring Dales Schools in Dubai , said his mother showed him a video where people were touching the hand sanitiser's bottle to clean hands and getting infected, Khaleej Times reported.

"But this defeats the purpose because coronavirus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces," the paper quoted him as saying.

"So, I thought why not create something using the STEM technology, where the machine can dispense the sanitiser automatically, without bringing your hand in contact," added the young inventor.

"Washing hands from a robotic hand sanitiser can be super fun. Not only does this discovery take your mind off from the Covid-19 pandemic panic, but it intrigues you to dig deeper," Sanghvi, who has keen interest in Artificial Intelligence said.

