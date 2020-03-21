STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK heads for stricter lockdown as pubs, gyms told to shut down amid coronavirus crisis

PM Boris Johnson said that following his announcement, some people may be tempted to go out on the town on Friday night for one last time but urged them not to do so.

Published: 21st March 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

London underground trains being serviced in London amid their reduced usage due to COVID-19 outbreak

London underground trains being serviced in London amid their reduced usage due to COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and other social venues to shut down from Friday night and stay closed as part of stricter lockdown measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed 177 lives in the UK.

Addressing his daily briefing from 10 Downing Street in London, the UK PM said the new rules would be enforced strictly and the situation would be reviewed on a month by month basis. "We are collectively telling cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can, and not to open tomorrow. Though to be clear, they can continue to provide take-out services," Johnson said.

"We're also telling nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres to close on the same timescale. Now, these are places where people come together, and indeed the whole purpose of these businesses is to bring people together. But the sad things is that today for now, at least physically, we need to keep people apart," he said.

Johnson said that following his announcement, some people may be tempted to go out on the town on Friday night for one last time but urged them not to do so. "You may think you are invincible, but there is no guarantee you will get mild symptoms, and you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on to others. So that's why, as far as possible, we want you to stay at home, that's how we can protect our NHS (National Health Service) and save lives," he said.

The announcement will come as a massive blow to businesses, already struggling with lower footfalls. Alongside the shutdown announcement, Johnson was joined by his Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who unveiled a massive wage boost for people who find themselves facing hardship.

The UK's Indian-origin finance minister announced that the government would cover 80 per cent of wages for the country's struggling workers. "We are going to help workers of all kinds to get through this crisis. Supporting you directly in a way that government has never been done before, in addition to the package we have already set out for business," Johnson said.

"And of course these measures are intended to be temporary and of course I am confident that, in time, the UK economy is going to bounce back," he added. He admitted that the new stringent social distancing measures were tough on the "freedom-loving instincts of the British people" but stressed that the country would collectively beat the virus.

"And to ram that point home: the more effectively we follow the advice that we are given, the faster this country will stage both a medical and an economic recovery in full," he said.

The UK has already been under semi-lockdown measures but there were fears that many people were not taking the advice seriously enough, resulting in the forced closure of establishments as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases mounted to 3,269.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID UK UK coronavirus measure UK lockdown Boris Johnson
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp