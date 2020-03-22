AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, son Daniel test positive for coronavirus

By IANS

ROME: AC Milan on Saturday confirmed that their iconic defender Paolo Maldini and his son, Daniel, have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Now, the Serie A club's technical director, the Italian was diagnosed after experiencing symptoms and his son Daniel, a player for the Rossoneri, is also suffering the illness.

In a statement released, Milan announced that both the Maldinis are doing well and will now enter a period of quarantine, the Sun reported.

It read: "AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

"He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive.

"His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the first-team, also tested positive.

"Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others.

"They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities."

Paolo Maldini made over 900 appearances for Milan, lifting seven Serie A titles and a further five Champions Leagues.

Both sons, Daniel and Christian, joined the club academy as youngsters but only 18-year-old Daniel remains at the San Siro.