STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus: Sulking Indian students in UK moved to hotel

The students, mostly from Telangana, had initially refused offers of accommodation arranged with the help of Indian diaspora groups as India's ban on travellers from the UK remains in place.

Published: 22nd March 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai railway station during coronavirus

For representationa purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: A group of 19 Indian students, who had sought refuge within the Indian High Commission premises in London demanding to be put on an India-bound flight despite travel restrictions back home in view of the coronavirus pandemic, were moved to a hotel on Sunday evening.

The students, mostly from Telangana, had initially refused offers of accommodation arranged with the help of Indian diaspora groups as India's ban on travellers from the UK and Europe remains in place until the end of this month.

"We have finally reasoned with them and organised for them to take taxis to a hotel in west London," said a community leader who has been working with the High Commission on arrangements for the stranded students.

They had been placed within a quarantined space, which houses the visa and consular section within the Indian High Commission building in Aldwych, central London.

Many of them had booked flight tickets back to India for later this month, in time for what is usually an Easter break period at universities in the UK.

However, India issued an updated travel advisory earlier this week, saying no travellers would be allowed entry into India after 1200 GMT on March 18 until March 31.

It triggered a last-minute dash for flights as many students took to social media to seek assistance from the Indian High Commission as their travel plans went awry in the wake of the rapid spread of the pandemic.

Diaspora groups had been working for days to try and reason with a large group of students, initially around 58, who had arrived at the doorstep of the Indian High Commission in London with their bags, demanding transit to India.

"There simply are no flights and we cannot be putting lives in danger at this stage.

They were allowed entry into the High Commission building and provided food, water and temporary shelter, but some are now just camping out with their bags and baggage," the community leader said on Saturday.

The Indian mission has introduced an online registry system and has also shared contact information for a number of Indian diaspora groups trying to assist with board and lodging for panic-stricken students and Indian nationals.

Such students are being advised to seek assistance from the UK Home Office's Coronavirus Immigration Helpline.

Meanwhile, the Home Office has said it recognises the current situation is "exceptional" and will not take any compliance action against students or employees who are unable to attend their studies or work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK), a representative body for Indian students in the UK, has been fielding calls and urging students not to panic, support each other and take necessary precautions to be safe.

As the UK went into complete shutdown from Saturday, universities across the UK have said they are mindful of the plight of international students, many of whom have nowhere to go as campuses close down.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: "I am pleased Universities UK has confirmed institutions will be flexible and do all they can to support students to progress to higher education".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian students UK coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp