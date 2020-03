By IANS

PARIS: France has reported 112 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 562, with 6,172 people hospitalised, the health ministry announced on Saturday.

Of those in hospital, 1,525 people were in severe condition out of the 6,172 who were currently in hospital. Half the severe cases were people aged under 60, reported the Star Online.

"We are rapidly moving towards a generalised epidemic across the territory," the statement added.