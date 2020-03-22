STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran accuses US of spreading coronavirus

On Sunday, Iran's supreme religious leader, Ali Khamenei, tweeted, "The US government has declared a few times that they are ready to help Iran with medicines to fight the Corona outbreak."

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran. (File photo| AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme religious leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday accused the US of spreading novel coronavirus, furthering the ongoing hostility between the two countries.

So far, over 1,500 people have died and around 21,000 infected in Iran by the deadly covid-19, which originated in Wuhan city of China. In the US, 348 people have been killed and over 26,000 tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, Iran's supreme religious leader, Ali Khamenei, tweeted, "The US government has declared a few times that they are ready to help Iran with medicines to fight the Corona outbreak."

"That's strange," Khamenei remarked sarcastically. "First, based on the words of your own officials, you face shortages in the US. So use what you have for your own patients."

"Second, you're accused of having created coronavirus. I don't know how true it is. But when there's such an allegation, can a wise man trust you? You could be given medicines that spread the virus or cause it to remain. Experience shows you can't be trusted and you do such things."

On Tuesday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had blamed China and the Iranian regime for the "Wuhan virus" and called Tehran an accomplice of Beijing. "Instead of focusing on the needs of the Iranian people and accepting genuine offers of support, senior Iranians lied about the Wuhan virus outbreak for weeks," Pompeo had said.

Three days later, the Trump administration imposed new rounds of sanctions against Iran, amid growing calls for lifting economic pressure on the Islamic republic. The US, however, said humanitarian assistance to Iran was wide open and not sanctioned.

"We are doing everything we can to facilitate the humanitarian assistance moving in and to make sure that the financial transactions connected to that can take place as well. There is no sanction on medicines going to Iran, there is no sanctions on humanitarian assistance going into that country. They've got a terrible problem there and we want that humanitarian, medical assistance to get to the people of Iran," Pompeo on Friday said.

The Iranian government has imported over 170 million masks from abroad and sought $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to fight the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Khamenei coronavirus US Iran
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp