113 Indian transit passengers stuck in Malaysia leave for home: High Commission

The Indians were earlier taken to different hostels and hotels in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations,.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Soldier and police in face masks maintain a checkpoint in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 100 transit passengers from India, who were stranded in Malaysia due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government in view of the coronavirus pandemic, left for home on Monday, officials here said.

The Indians were earlier taken to different hostels and hotels in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations, the Indian High Commission here said.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur coordinated the safe return of 113 transit passengers stuck at Kuala Lumpur airports due to travel restrictions.

The Indian mission tweeted pictures of the Indians with a caption "Homebound and relieved!" The transit passengers were stranded due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government back home in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

"All Indian nationals in Malaysia urged to respect the movement restrictions.

Pl stay safe, stay healthy," the High Commission tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, it said, "Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia waiting at KLIA2 taken to different hostels, hotels etc. by @hcikl in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations."

India has reported 415 coronavirus cases, the health ministry officials said, adding that the death toll stands at seven.

