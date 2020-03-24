STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: US President Donald Trump says Americans want to return to work

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Americans want to return to work, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, reiterating that he does not want the cure to be worse than the problem.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 46,000 Americans have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and as many as 588 have died.

New York with 23,230 cases and 183 deaths has emerged as the hotspot.

Millions of people are forced to stay home, hundreds and thousands of Americans are working from home, thousands of them have either been furloughed or are on the verge of being losing their job.

All this is having a devastating impact on the American economy, as the Trump administration along with the Congress is working on saving the country's economy.

Over the past two days, Trump has indicated that he wants to bring in measures so as to ensure that the economy is not destroyed by a coronavirus.

"Our people want to return to work. They will practice social distancing and all else, and seniors will be watched over protectively and lovingly. We can do two things together," Trump said in a tweet.

"THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW.We will come back strong!" he said in the tweet.

Trump also urged Congress to immediately pass the legislation that provides stimulus to citizens, small and medium businesses and corporations.

"Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt!" he said.

The president slammed the opposition Democrats in the delay in passage of the bill.

"This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal. It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK!" Trump added.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the coronavirus cases stood at 16,961 across the world, according to multiple reports.

More than 386,350 declared cases have been registered in 175 countries and territories since the pandemic first emerged in China in December.

