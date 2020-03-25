STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Three US sailors test positive, first cases reported on Navy ship currently on deployment

The ship was last in port in Vietnam 15 days ago but Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said it was difficult to connect the cases to a particular port visit.

Published: 25th March 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

The amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge sails in front of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. Commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risk being targeted by 'miscalculation or misidentification' from the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US

For representational purposes (Photo | US Navy via AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Three US sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the first cases reported on a US Navy ship currently on deployment, officials said on Tuesday.

The three have been evacuated and all those they had come into contact with on the vessel, which has more than 5,000 personnel on board, have been quarantined, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly told reporters.

"We took great precautions when the crew came back from that shore visit, and did enhanced medical screenings of the crew," he said.

Overall, the Navy has 86 coronavirus cases, including 57 active-duty service members, he said.

Last week the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer -- currently in port in San Diego according to US media -- reported one of its personnel had tested "presumptive positive" for the virus.

