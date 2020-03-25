STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin sentenced to jail for killing compatriot former colleague in Singapore

Singapore Civil Defence Force officers arrived at the scene soon after to extricate Saravanan and unconscious Sivakumar from the cabin of the prime mover.

Published: 25th March 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Indian-origin man has been sentenced to a year and eight months jail for killing a fellow compatriot colleague in Singapore, a media report said on Wednesday.

Saravanan Arimuram pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act, a less serious offence, reported The Straits Times on Wednesday.

The rash act led to the death of former colleague Sivakumar Perumal, 43, in 2018.

Hitching a ride in a prime mover, Saravanan got into a fight in the moving vehicle and swung the animal antlers around in the cabin, endangering the lives of Sivakumar and, by extension, other road users.

Saravanan also admitted in court to assaulting Sivakumar's nephew, Navin Partiban, 18.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim said that a group of people, including Sivakumar, Navin and Saravanan, were downing alcoholic drinks at Block 53 Teban Gardens on February 15, 2018.

At around 5pm, Sivakumar decided to head to Yishun with his nephew and agreed to give Saravanan a lift.

During the journey, Saravanan spoke to his girlfriend on his phone and she told him to meet her in Toa Payoh instead.

He asked Sivakumar if he could drive him there, but the older man declined. Saravanan got into a quarrel with him and insisted on taking over the wheel, the court heard.

Navin then hurled a vulgarity at Saravanan. Upset, Saravanan grabbed the 40cm long and 50 cm high antlers from the dashboard and stabbed Navin in the back with them.

Sivakumar shouted at Saravanan and said he was "being crazy". The prime mover then mounted a kerb before toppling to its left side.

An antler branch pierced Sivakumar in the eye. Navin managed to get out of the vehicle, and an eyewitness alerted the authorities.

Singapore Civil Defence Force officers arrived at the scene soon after to extricate Saravanan and unconscious Sivakumar from the cabin of the prime mover.

All three men were taken to hospital, where Sivakumar died about two hours later of "extensive cranio-cerebral injuries" from the wound to his left eye.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saravanan Arimuram Jail
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp