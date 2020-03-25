Of scaring and caring: Off-beat coronavirus stories across the world

Shantanu David By

We take a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19:

Restaurants that Care…



Eateries in affected cities around the world have been asked to shut down or limit their operations to solely takeout and delivery. While restaurant owners and chefs have been going out of their way to assure customers of their hygiene, a restaurant owner in the US had something extra to offer. At Valenti and Co, an Italian eatery in California, Chef-owner Duilio Valenti sent an e-mail to his clients explaining that his restaurant would also only be doing take-away for the forseeable future, but his mail went on to add: “I also would like to offer help to those who are in need of items that have disappeared from store shelves, like toilet paper, hand towels, bleach, sponges, and many more items that restaurants normally use.

If we have it, we’ll give you some at our cost. Just ask! We also have a Quaternary sanitiser mixing machine: If you bring your own (spray) bottle, we can fill it free of charge. This is not for hand sanitising but is very effective for hard surfaces and doesn’t smell as bad as bleach.” Now, that’s service.

..& Prophecies that Scare



In the meantime, rumour-mongering and misinformative WhatsApp forwards are spreading paranoia almost as fast as SARS-CoV-2 (the actual virus) is spreading Covid-19 (the infection). But not content to just spread false, and often, xenophobic news updates and “safety measures”, the malcontents of the world have started talking about the end of days.

Hashtags and phrases like ‘End Time’, ‘Rapture’ and even ‘Kalyug’ are trending, while a doomsday prophet’s book is topping Amazon’s bestseller list in the non-fiction category! We’re speaking about Sylvia Browne’s End of Days. So much for minding your language.

Marathon Man



France is one of the worst-hit European countries, with authorities having enforced a strict curfew and restricted movements in most parts of the country. That didn’t stop Elisha Nochomovitz, a furloughed restaurant worker and marathon runner, from running the entire length of a marathon (over 42 kms) up and down his 23-feet long balcony. Not only that, but he managed it in six hours and 48 minutes, setting a personal best that is nearly double that of his previous finish time, having run 36 marathons previously. Nochomovitz, who lives near Toulouse in the south of France, told CNN, “My only pleasure is running, no matter what the time.” He added that he had dedicated his feat to medical staff who are soldiering on in the face of the worst pandemic in a century.