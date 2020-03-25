Over 500 cinema theaters open for business in China after drop in coronavirus cases  

By Express News Service

As the number of coronavirus cases is receding in China, more than 500 cinema theatres have been reopened for the public in the country.

However, the public continued to stay away due to the global pandemic scare.Reports say, 507 theaters were opened, which includes 5% of all theatres in China, and in certain places such as Fujian and Guangdong, not a single ticket was sold.

Re-runs of recent popular Chinese movies, including Sheep without A Shepherd, are currently running in theatres.

China’s distributors’ group has revealed a list of Hollywood films including Green Book and A Dog’s Purpose that might be re-run.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, no new cases have been recorded for five consecutive days. Meanwhile, the number of cases in several other countries are escalating and the governments are taking immediate measures to contain the spread of the virus.