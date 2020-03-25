STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK extends visas until May 31 for foreigners stuck in country due to coronavirus crisis

The extension will apply to anyone whose leave expired after January 24 and who cannot leave the country because of travel restrictIt will last until May 31 in the first instance but will be kept unde

Published: 25th March 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Union Jack, UK flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK on Tuesday announced the extension of all expiring or expired visas of foreign nationals, including Indians, who are unable to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 31.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said no enforcement action will be taken against anyone caught up due to the current stringent travel restrictions and that certain categories, such as overseas students from countries like India, would be temporarily allowed to switch their visas from within the UK instead of the usual application rules of applying from their home countries.

"The UK continues to put the health and wellbeing of people first and nobody will be punished for circumstances outside of their control," said the Indian-origin senior Cabinet minister.

"By extending people's visas, we are giving people peace of mind and also ensuring that those in vital services can continue their work," she said.

The extension will apply to anyone whose leave expired after January 24 and who cannot leave the country because of travel restrictions or self-isolation.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

It will last until May 31 in the first instance but will be kept under regular review in case further extensions are needed, the Home Office said.

"Those who contact the Home Office for these visa extensions will be expected to return to their home countries as soon as possible once flight and border restrictions are lifted.

"No immigration enforcement action will be undertaken during this time for those who email the Home Office as outlined above," it noted.

To help those who want to apply for visas to stay in the UK long-term, the Home Office said it is temporarily expanding the in-country switching provisions.

This will mean people can apply to switch routes, such as from Tier 4 (student) to Tier 2 (General Worker) whilst remaining in the UK.

"The extension has been put in place to give these individuals peace of mind that they will not be penalised for overstaying their visa when the situation is out of their control due to COVID-19," the Home Office said.

The announcement will come as a relief for Indian nationals, including tourists, professionals and students, who have inundated the social media channels of the Indian High Commission here with queries around their expiring visas.

Like many foreign nationals, they have found themselves unable to return home due to flight cancellations and border restrictions over COVID-19.

Another relief for Indian students and professionals would be the Home Office confirmation that in light of the current advice on self-isolation and social distancing, a waiver of number of requirements on visa sponsors on allowing non-EU nationals under work or study routes to undertake their work or study from home.

The UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI) department said it will continue to process applications as quickly as possible, however some applications may take longer than usual due to COVID-19 related operational pressures.

A dedicated COVID-19 immigration team has been set up within UKVI to make the process as "straightforward" as possible, it said, calling on anyone in this situation to send emails to CIH@homeoffice.gov.uk to let them know their visa has expired and they will be issued with an extension.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK UK visa coronavirus crisis coronavirus UK coronavirus cases
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp