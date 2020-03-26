STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Boeing CEO sees fresh demand in China for planes

'China is talking to us about their orders and they are talking to us about future orders,' Boeing CEO said

Published: 26th March 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing

Boeing logo. (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Boeing has begun talks with China over new plane orders as the country emerges from the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus, Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said Tuesday.

"Already China's returning," Calhoun said in an interview on CNBC that focused on Boeing's efforts to win $60 billion in federal government support for the US aerospace industry to help with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is "talking to us about their orders and they are talking to us about future orders," Calhoun said, adding that he expects for the market to "slowly steadily recover" once Western economies get through the coronavirus.

Boeing's efforts to win the massive public package have been strongly endorsed by US President Donald Trump and others, but some lawmakers want to impose restrictions, such as outlawing on stock buybacks on companies that accept federal support.

And Boeing still faces skepticism on Capitol Hill over its development of the 737 MAX plane, which has been grounded for more than a year due to two fatal plane crashes.

Calhoun said the aerospace giant, which has not laid off workers, would lean on its defense business if Congress does not approve a federal bailout.

"We'll find our way to the other side" regardless of what Washington does. But key Boeing suppliers face difficulties accessing the private credit market where there is little liquidity, he said."

"We need to know the credit markets are open, not just for us, but for the whole supply chain." On the MAX, Calhoun said the company continues to work with the Federal Aviation Administration and was targeting mid-year to win approval for the plane to resume service.

However, demand for commercial planes remains highly uncertain due to the suspension of much of the economy because of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing China US President
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp