STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: Sri Lanka starts program to deliver essential goods to homes, as cases rise to 102

The new program titled 'Wait for us, stay at home', will be implemented through a local system in collaboration with Cooperative Societies and supermarket chains.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankans queue for kerosene as a police officer stands guard during a temporary lift of a curfew as virus-containment measures in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Sri Lankans queue for kerosene as a police officer stands guard during a temporary lift of a curfew as virus-containment measures in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: To encourage physical distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sri Lnkan government hs started a special programe to deliver essential goods including medicines and food items, to homes, it was reported on Thursday.

The new program titled "Wait for us, stay at home", will be implemented through a local system in collaboration with Cooperative Societies and supermarket chains, The Daily Financial Times quoted Head of the Presidential Task Force on Continuous Supply, Operation and Coordination of Essential Services, Basil Rajapaksa as saying during the launch on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka's first COVID-19 patient recovers, discharged from hospital​

"The entire process should be in line with the coronavirus control initiatives carried out by the health sector. It is imperative to maintain the day-to-day life of the public. Steps have been taken to distribute food items, while protecting domestic farmers and the national economy," a statement released by the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

The PMD statement said there was no shortage of rice, coconut, vegetables, eggs, and chicken.

In the meeting, Rajapaksa had pointed out the possibility of distributing these items through a combined effort between Cooperative outlets and supermarkets after purchasing from domestic farmers.

A decision was also taken to deliver medicines to the homes of regular patients who have registered at hospitals, with the support of Divisional Secretaries, Public Health Officers, and the security forces, said te Daily Financial Times report.

CLICK HERE TO READ CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

It was also discussed to implement a system to distribute medicines through a few locally selected pharmacies, to patients who purchase medicines from private pharmacies.

Heads of banks were also advised to take action to keep commercial banks open, to facilitate trade and other essential activities.

Rajapaksa requested the authorities to implement a program to supply domestic gas at consumers' doorsteps, responding to telephone orders.

"The objective of the entire project is to prevent the public from gathering at marketplaces, so that the health sector's efforts to combat the coronavirus could be a success."

It was also decided to facilitate cultivation and fisheries activities without any interruption.

Sri Lanka currently has 102 coronavirus cases with no deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka coronavirus cases coronavirus Sri Lanka Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp