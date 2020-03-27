Amid coronavirus outbreak, Prince Harry, Meghan leave Canada to set up base in United States

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly shifted out of Canada permanently with their 10-month-old son Archie and set up their new base in Los Angeles, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as frontline royals earlier this year, plan to settle in the US and have entered self-isolation in a secluded compound near Hollywood.

They are believed to have used a private jet to fly out of Canada ahead of a complete border lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good," a source told 'The Sun' newspaper.

"The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out," the source said.

The couple, who will formally cease to represent Queen Elizabeth II from April 1 as part of a 12-month transition period agreed with Buckingham Palace, had been living in a mansion in Vancouver since their last formal UK visit earlier this month.

The newspaper quoted the source as saying that their move out to California was planned for some time.

"They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," the source said.

ALSO READ: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Meanwhile, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have used their social media accounts to send messages of support amid the pandemic.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," read one post.

In another, they paid tribute to "brave and dedicated" healthcare professionals and frontline workers for "risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19".

The news of their departure from Canada comes days after it was announced that Harry's father Prince Charles had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus but had mild symptoms and remained in "good health".

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has been self-isolating in Scotland, while his 93-year-old mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is in isolation in Windsor Castle.

It is believed that Prince Harry has been in contact with his grandmother and father over the phone during the coronavirus lockdown around the world.