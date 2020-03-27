STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: Airbnb, its hosts to provide free housing to healthcare workers

Airbnb also said it will waive all fees for any guest's stay if hosts can't offer their residences for free, according to a media report.

Published: 27th March 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Airbnb

Airbnb

By IANS

SANFRANCISCO: Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, global tech hospitality platform Airbnb has announced it will work with its network of hosts to help provide temporary housing to 1,00,000 COVID-19 responders and healthcare professionals.

According to the new programme, Airbnb hosts can opt to open their homes for free through the company's emergency-housing Open Homes platform, created in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Airbnb also said it will waive all fees for any guest's stay if hosts can't offer their residences for free, CNET reported on Thursday.

"Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help," Airbnb Co-founder Joe Gebbia was quoted as saying said by CNET.

In Italy and France, at least 6,000 Airbnb hosts have already made their homes available for doctors, nurses, caregivers and other medical support staff in two pilot programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AirBnB Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp