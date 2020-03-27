COVID-19: US records most number of confirmed cases globally; many patients dying alone, says doc

By Agencies

NEW YORK: The US now has more coronavirus cases than any other country after more than 16,000 COVID-19 infections were reported there in a single day, taking the number of patients in America to over 85,600, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, a total of 24,057 people have died due to the novel coronavirus with Italy standing at the top with 8,215 deaths, followed by Spain (4,365) and China (3,169), the varsity figures stated.

America leads with 85,653 COVID-19 cases, followed by China with 81,782 and Italy with 80,589 infections, the data showed.

As doctors across US struggle to grapple with the seriousness of the situation, an emergency medicine physician in New York City, Dr. Kamini Doobay, shared her ordeal.

She says that she had always known that death is part of the territory when trying to care for the city's sickest. But it hasn't always been like this, patients hit the hardest by the coronavirus, struggling to breathe and on ventilators, with no visitors allowed because of strict protocols to prevent spreading the virus.

"So often a patient will be on their deathbed, dying alone, and it's been incredibly painful to see the suffering of family members who I call from the ICU, hearing the tears, crying with them on the phone," said Doobay, 31.

Doobay, a third-year resident, who works at New York University Langone Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital, also shared that being among the doctors and other health care workers trying desperately to deal with the wave of sick and dying patients coming into city hospitals is "unlike anything I've ever experienced, it's very chaotic, it's overwhelming."

"I've never felt so physically and emotionally burdened in my life, I've never felt so deeply sad and distraught," the New York City native said.

"Too many people are dying alone with absolutely no family around them," she said.

The impact it's had on the city's hospitals also has health care providers like Doobay worried about their own exposure, and wanting officials in charge to do everything possible to get hospital workers the protective equipment they need to protect their own health.

"We did not go into this field thinking we're going to be martyrs," she said.

"This is a serious crisis that we're in and we deserve to be protected. We're not in a battlefield. We're not in a war zone."

And she worries about the kinds of choices all doctors could be faced with: Who should get what kind of help if the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to increase past the point where there is enough equipment, like ventilators, to meet the extreme patient need?

"Who does that ventilator belong to? These are questions that, you know, I think about when I go home at night and fortunately, haven't had to make those decisions yet," she said.

"But we're getting there."

She hoped the general public would listen to the experts and do all they can to limit the virus's spread through self-quarantining and similar measures.

"It's really painful to see someone die. It's really painful to not know what the future holds. And we're really working hard to protect you," Doobay said.

"So I hope that we can all join in solidarity to protect each other."

According to Worldometer, the website that records confirmed cases of infection and deaths globally, the US by Thursday night had 85,088 individuals infected with coronavirus, of which 16,877 were added just in a single day.

A week ago, the number of confirmed cases were 8,000.

It has dangerously surged 10 times in the span of a week.

With at least 263 deaths, the US also reported most number of fatalities due to the contagion on a single day on Thursday.

At least 1,290 Americans have died due to coronavirus so far, the website reported.

Over 2,000 coronavirus cases were reportedly in a serious condition.

The number of confirmed cases as well as the deaths due to COVID-19 are likely to increase substantially in the coming days.