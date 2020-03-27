STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-American doctors' organisation launches mask campaign in US

A task force has been constituted to identify the hospitals and sending the supply of masks and PPE directly, a statement said.

Published: 27th March 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Employees of the Corona Outpatient Clinic at the University Hospital stand in protective clothing and breathing masks in front of the entrance, Dresden, Germany

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An influential US organisation representing Indian-American doctors has launched a fundraising campaign to donate masks and other personal protective equipment to health care providers, who are facing acute shortage of these essential items in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to production and distribution delays in China, where most of the personal protective equipment (PPE) is manufactured, healthcare facilities are experiencing shortages of much needed masks and PPE, said American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the largest ethnic medical organisation in the US.

The AAP said on Thursday that it had launched a fundraising campaign to support their fellow professionals, providing them with masks that are so vital to prevent them from contracting the deadly virus.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"As we are not prepared well, our frontline soldiers (physicians) are working under suboptimal conditions with severe shortage of GS masks and other protective gear. As a result, some of the foot soldiers (front line physicians) have succumbed to this deadly virus," said AAPI president Suresh Reddy.

A task force has been constituted to identify the hospitals and sending the supply of masks and PPE directly, a statement said.

COVID-19 is playing havoc on the streets and isolating family members at home. The results are catastrophic, Reddy said.

"We don't have vaccines or anti-viral agents to effectively treat the patients with this strange disease. In the next four weeks, we will have a lot more Americans helplessly dying due to this virus.

"Now even young people in their 20s are dying from this viral disease. This is a global war on this 'rakshas' virus," Reddy said.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu complimented AAPI for taking the lead in connecting hundreds of doctors across the United States to support and share experiences in this time of crisis.

Globally, a total of 24,057 people have died due to the novel coronavirus with Italy standing at the top with 8,215 deaths, followed by Spain (4,365) and China (3,169), the varsity figures stated.

America leads with 85,653 COVID-19 cases, followed by China with 81,782 and Italy with 80,589 infections, the data showed.

At least 1,290 Americans have died due to coronavirus so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus US coronavirus cases
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp