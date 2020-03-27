Washington set to deliver USD 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill

By PTI

WASHINGTON: With rare bipartisanship and speed, Washington is about to deliver massive, unprecedented legislation to speed help to individuals and businesses as the coronavirus pandemic takes a devastating toll on the US economy and health care system.

The House is set to pass the sprawling, USD 22 trillion measure Friday morning after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday.

President Donald Trump marveled at the unanimity Thursday and is eager to sign the package into law.

The relief can hardly come soon enough.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday the economy may well be in recession already and the government reported a shocking 3.3 million burst of weekly jobless claims, more than four times the previous record.

The U.S. death toll has surpassed 1,000 from the virus.

It is unlikely to be the end of the federal response.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that issues like more generous food stamp payments, aid to state and local governments, and family leave may be revisited in subsequent legislation.

There's so many things we didn't get in that we need to," Pelosi told reporters Thursday.

The legislation will pour USD 1,200 direct payments to individuals and a flood of subsidized loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses facing extinction in an economic shutdown caused as Americans self-isolate by the tens of millions.

It dwarfs prior Washington efforts to take on economic crises and natural disasters, such as the 2008 Wall Street bailout and President Barack Obama's first-year economic recovery act.

But key elements are untested, such as grants to small businesses to keep workers on payroll and complex lending programs to larger businesses.

Millions of rebate payments will go to people who have retained their jobs.

Policymakers worry that bureaucracies like the Small Business Administration may become overwhelmed, and conservatives fear that a new, generous unemployment benefit will dissuade jobless people from returning to the workforce.

A new USD 500 billion subsidized lending program for larger businesses is unproven as well.

First the measure must clear Congress.

Leaders in both parties had hoped to pass the measure with a sparsely attended voice vote  remarkable for a bill of such magnitude  so scattered lawmakers don't have to risk exposure by travelling back to Washington.

But now it is feared iconoclastic Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., an opponent of the bill, may seek to force a roll call vote.

Democratic leaders summoned members back to Washington, at least those who are able and willing to return.

Friday's House session will also be unprecedented.

Originally scheduled as a non-working pro forma meeting, the session will be extended to a debate on the bill  all conducted under social distancing rules to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, one of the House's conservative leaders, said he wasn't aware f anyone planning to block a voice vote Friday but planned to talk more with colleagues before the vote.

"If that's the method used to get this to the American people, to get this passed, then I think lots of members are probably OK with that," Jordan said Thursday as he drove back to Washington.

"I know the plan is for it to be a voice vote, and that's what the leadership has said they're for, and I think that's fine.

Wednesday night's unanimous Senate vote on the bill was especially striking  a united front that followed days of sometimes tumultuous negotiations and partisan eruptions.

Democrats twice voted to block the bill to seek further add-ons and changes.

The power of the argument that we had  that you need a strong government to solve these problems, both health and economic  carried the day, Schumer told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Had we not stood up on those two votes it wouldn't have happened."

Underscoring the effort's sheer magnitude, the bill finances a response with a price tag that equals half the size of the entire USD 4 trillion-plus annual federal budget.

The USD 2.2 trillion estimate is the White House's best guess of the spending it contains.

The rescue bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of USD 1,200 per adult making up to USD 75,000 a year and USD 2,400 to a married couple making up to USD 150,000, with USD 500 payments per child.

Unemployment insurance would be made far more generous, with $600 per week tacked onto regular state jobless payments through the end of July.

States and local governments would receive USD 150 billion in supplemental funding to help them provide basic and emergency services during the crisis.

We call them checks in the mail, but most of them will be direct deposits, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

It will be within three weeks. We're determined to get money in people's pocket immediately."