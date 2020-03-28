STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: Domestic flights to resume operations in epicentre Hubei from March 29

Aviation companies are encouraged to add extra domestic and international cargo flights to stabilize the supply chain, according to the CAAC.

Published: 28th March 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads 'Go China! Go Wuhan' as businesses slowly restart in Beijing on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WUHAN: Domestic passenger flights will resume operations in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, except in the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, according to country's civil aviation regulator.

Flight operations will resume on March 29, Xinhua news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) as saying in a statement on Friday.

Staring on April 8, the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport will restore operations for domestic passenger flights, the CAAC said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, cargo flights will resume operations from March 29 in all airports in Hubei rovince.

Aviation companies are encouraged to add extra domestic and international cargo flights to stabilize the supply chain, according to the CAAC.

The announcement come on the same day when Wuhan, Hubei's provincial capital where the virus originated last December, had its COVID-19 risk evaluation downgraded from "high risk" to "medium risk".

Liu Dongru, deputy head of Hubei province's health commission, said earlier on Friday that coronavirus risk evaluation for five districts of Xinzhou, Huangpi, Jiangxia, Caidian and Dongxihu have been further lowered to "low risk".

ALSO READ | China to lift lockdown over coronavirus epicentres Hubei province, Wuhan

He also declared the transmission of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan has been "basically blocked".

Since March 18, Wuhan has only reported one new confirmed case.

Friday's announcement comes after authorities in the provincial capital on Tuesday announced that travel curbs will be lifted in Wuhan from April 8 after over two months of lockdown.

On January 23, Wuhan declared unprecedented traffic restrictions, including suspending the city's public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an attempt to contain the epidemic within its territory.

Similar restrictions were soon introduced in other areas in Hubei.

As of Saturday, there were 81,946 confirmed cases in China and 3,299 deaths

Although the virus emerged in China, it now has fewer cases than the US and fewer deaths than Italy and Spain.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Hubei China coronavirus cases
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp