Iran coronavirus death toll tops 2,500, total cases cross 35,000

Iran has imposed strict new containment measures, after weeks of public appeals largely failed to deter hundreds of thousands taking to the roads.

Published: 28th March 2020 04:38 PM

People, some wearing protective face masks, walk past shops along outside the Tajrish Bazaar in Iran's capital Tehran on March 12, 2020.

People, some wearing protective face masks, walk past shops along outside the Tajrish Bazaar in Iran's capital Tehran on March 12, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran announced Saturday that 139 more people had died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,517 in one of the world's worst-affected countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 3,076 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408.

"The condition of 3,026 of those hospitalised is critical in one way or another," he said, adding that 11,679 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Jahanpour said that 57 million Iranians had been screened for the virus.

ALSO READ: 300 Iranians dead after drinking industrial alcohol to cure coronavirus based on social media forwards

He said the data received had been "significant" and had helped with early detection and intervention.

Iran has imposed strict new containment measures, after weeks of public appeals largely failed to deter hundreds of thousands taking to the roads to visit family for the Persian New Year holidays.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

They include a ban on intercity travel by road and fining and impounding violators' cars.

The restrictions, which will remain in force at least until April 8, include a ban on all intercity travel by road.

