STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will consider Pakistan's request for financial aid to cope with coronavirus outbreak challenges: IMF 

On March 4, the IMF had announced that it would support vulnerable countries with different lending facilities, including through rapid-disbursing emergency financing.

Published: 28th March 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

People sit at distance to receive relief goods during a nation-wide lockdown to contain outbreak of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 27, 2020.

People sit at distance to receive relief goods during a nation-wide lockdown to contain outbreak of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it would consider Pakistan's request for financial assistance to cope with the challenges being posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday rose to over 1,320, including 11 deaths.

Cash-strapped Pakistan had requested for financial assistance under the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) facility to shore up the country's foreign exchange reserves and budgetary support in the wake of the adverse impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on its economy.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Our team is working expeditiously to respond to this request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF's executive board as soon as possible," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement released to the media by the Fund's Islamabad-based office on Friday.

On March 4, the IMF had announced that it would support vulnerable countries with different lending facilities, including through rapid-disbursing emergency financing, which could amount up to USD 50 billion for low-income and emerging markets.

Of this, USD 10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), the Dawn News reported.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Pakistan opens borders with China to receive medical equipments

On March 25, Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, announced that Pakistan has arranged about USD 4 billion additional financial assistance from multilateral lending and aid agencies, including USD 1.4 billion additional funds from the IMF.

Soon after the announcement, the IMF chief confirmed Pakistan's request for financial assistance under the RFI to ensure prompt and adequate relief to the people and the economy.

The emergency financing, Georgieva said, would allow Pakistan to address additional and urgent balance of payments needs and support policies that would make it possible to direct funds swiftly to the country's most affected sectors, including social protection, daily-wage earners and the healthcare system.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases Pakistan IMF Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp