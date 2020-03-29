STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

108-year-old woman, who survived Spanish flu pandemic, becomes oldest in UK to die from COVID-19

Hilda moved to Salford during the recession to find work as a seamstress after surviving the Spanish flu as a child.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

A member of the ambulance service wearing personal protective equipment is seen leading a patient (unseen) into an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital in London. (Photo | AFP)

A member of the ambulance service wearing personal protective equipment is seen leading a patient (unseen) into an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital in London. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: A 108-year-old woman, who survived two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, has become the UK's oldest coronavirus victim after she died within hours of testing positive for the deadly virus, according to a media report.

Hilda Churchill, who was to celebrate her birthday on April 5, started showing mild symptoms of the virus on Tuesday, the Sun reported.

She passed away on Saturday at her care home in Salford city - less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19, the daily said.

She is believed to be the oldest British victim of coronavirus, which has so far killed over 1,000 people in the UK and infected over 17,000.

Her grandson Anthony Churchill said, "The most devastating thing is that we were not able to be there with her in her time of need, when she's been with us through all of ours."

"It's heartbreaking for us. Her birthday was just weeks away and we were all so excited."

Anthony said Hilda moved to Salford during the recession to find work as a seamstress after surviving the Spanish flu as a child.

But the pandemic, which spread across the world in 1918 killing 50 million people, killed Hilda's 12-month-old sister.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK Coronavirus COVID-19 UK covid 19 deaths SARS COV 2 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp