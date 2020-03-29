STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK lockdown will last 'significant' period: Government

Britons have been told to stay inside wherever possible to limit the spread of COVID-19, joining millions of people on lockdown worldwide.

Published: 29th March 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Two travellers in face masks sit in a very quiet London King's Cross railway station as the UK continues to press for people to stop traveling.

Two travellers in face masks sit in a very quiet London King's Cross railway station as the UK continues to press for people to stop traveling. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The British government admitted on Sunday that the coronavirus lockdown could last a "significant" time as a leading expert warned it could be in place until June.

"I can't make an accurate prediction but everyone I think does have to prepare for a significant period when these measures are still in place," cabinet minister Michael Gove told the BBC.

Britons have been told to stay inside wherever possible to limit the spread of COVID-19, joining millions of people on lockdown worldwide.

The measure was introduced amid warnings that infection rates were spiralling, and new figures on Sunday revealed that 1,228 people with coronavirus have now died in Britain.

This is an increase of 209 on the day before. A total of 127,737 have been tested so far, of whom 19,522 people were found to have coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially said the shutdown would be for three weeks.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, one of the epidemiologists advising the government, told the Sunday Times the lockdown could last months.

"We're going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time -- probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic," he said.

In a leaflet being sent to more than 30 million British households, the prime minister warned that "things will get worse before they get better".

"The more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal," Johnson wrote.

But he added: "We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do."

The Conservative leader has himself tested positive for coronavirus, as has health minister Matt Hancock, but Downing Street insists he is still in charge.

Separately, Gove also used his BBC interview to take a swipe at China, where the first cases of COVID-19 emerged.

"Some of the (early) reporting from China was not clear about the scale, the nature, the infectiousness of this," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates UK lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp