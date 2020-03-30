STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Nepal extends nationwide lockdown till April 7 as total positive cases in country rise to five

A government notice said the lockdown imposed since last week would now last until April 7, shutting down businesses and major markets, and stopping transport. Flights are also halted until April 15.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rescued trekking guides sit in a bus waiting to go back home at the Tribhuvan domestic airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Rescued trekking guides sit in a bus waiting to go back home at the Tribhuvan domestic airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KATHMANDU: Nepal's government has extended the nationwide lockdown by a week in an attempt to stop the coronavirus spread.

A government notice said the lockdown imposed since last week would now last until April 7, shutting down businesses and major markets, and stopping transport. Flights are also halted until April 15.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

A flight has been arranged to take stranded Americans back home on Tuesday. Another flight is planned for Wednesday to repatriate Australians to Sydney.

The government also banned import of alcohol, luxury vehicles and gold while ordering rent and school fees to be waived for a month.

Nepal has reported five confirmed cases, including one person who has recovered from it.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Nepal coronavirus cases Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp