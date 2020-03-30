STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 pandemic: EU suspends 'use it or lose it' rules on airport slots

It aims 'to help air carriers cope with the drastic drop in air traffic,' the European Council said in a statement.

Published: 30th March 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Aeroplanes halt on runways at the airport as all domestic and international flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown

Aeroplanes halt on runways at the airport as all domestic and international flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. (File photo| PTI)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Monday suspended its "use-it-or-lose-it" rules governing slots at airports in an emergency measure for airlines already largely grounded by the coronavirus crisis.

The European Council, representing the 27 member states, formally shelved until October 24 the requirement that airlines use 80 per cent of their slots -- take-off and landing authorisations -- or lose them the following year.

It aims "to help air carriers cope with the drastic drop in air traffic," the council said in a statement.

The measure, announced by the European Commission three weeks ago and passed last week by the European Parliament, will thus cover the usual busy summer period for Europe.

Airlines everywhere have massively scaled back services as national isolation measures and fear over the spread of the novel coronavirus have taken hold.

Many have started reducing work hours for employees, with expectations of mass layoffs in the sector to come.

Leading European budget airlines Ryanair and EasyJet have grounded virtually all their fleets.

Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa has warned state aid is needed to guarantee the future of the sector.

The slot waiver adopted by the EU will apply retroactively to March 1 for flights within the bloc, and from January 23 to February 29 for flights between the EU and China, including Hong Kong.

The European Union has already enacted such temporary suspensions in the past, notably during the SARS epidemic in 2003 and in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EU European Council COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp