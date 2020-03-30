STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tested positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday that he will enter quarantine after an aide on Knesset affairs tested positive for coronavirus.

Neyanyahu's office said the step was a precaution and is being taken even before the epidemiological investigation has been concluded, Haretz newspaper reported.

Israel is under total lockdown with people not allowed to even walk beyond 100 metres from their homes and have been generally advised to go out only to stock up food.

ALSO READ: More than 700,000 COVID-19 cases reported around the globe; 33,500 deaths

So far, 4,347 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the vast majority of cases mild and 134 recoveries.

Sixteen patients have died and 95 are in serious condition.

One Israeli tourist died in Italy, the paper said.

