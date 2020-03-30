STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New polio cases amid coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan

Three boys have been paralysed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest part of the country by crippling polio, taking up the current year's tally to 36 on Monday, Dawn reported.

Published: 30th March 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff administering polio drops to a baby at Amma Function Hall in Vijayawada on Sunday

For representational purposes (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: While health authorities in the country are finding it difficult to deal with a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus patients, several new cases of poliovirus have been reported in Pakistan, worsening the current health crisis.

Three boys have been paralysed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest part of the country by crippling polio, taking up the current year's tally to 36 on Monday, Dawn reported.

An official working for the National Institute of Health confirmed that a nine-month-old boy, a resident of Lakki Marwat District, with his right upper limb paralysed, was among the three infected by the poliovirus.

ALSO READ: Pakistan records 1,597 coronavirus positive cases, 18 deaths

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus and it mainly affects children under the age of five. The poliovirus targets the nervous system and can cause paralysis in the entire body, including death in severe circumstances. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time children under five are vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.

In 2019, there had been a sudden uptick in the number of polio cases following malicious anti-vaccine campaigns, and higher rates of refusals as a result of them.

Polio has largely been eliminated from the world -- even in countries with higher population densities, greater issues with sanitation and longer-lasting conflicts -- apart from Pakistan and Afghanistan where polio cases are still reported.

The World Health Organisation had imposed a polio-linked travel restriction on Pakistan in 2014. Since then, every Pakistani traveling abroad has to carry a polio vaccination certificate along with other valid documents.

On Monday, health authorities also confirmed that the coronavirus has infected at least 16,00 people in Pakistan while 17 others have succumbed to the killer bug. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan polio cases Coronavirus outbreak coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp