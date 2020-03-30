STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Three Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, total tally in country rises to 844

The three Indians include a 35-year-old woman with a long-term pass, a 34-year-old man holding the Singapore work pass. Both of them have a travel history to India.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus singapore

In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, visitors wearing masks as a precaution against a new coronavirus arrive for the Singapore Airshow in Singapore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Three Indians were among the 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 24 are imported ones and have a travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other parts of Asia, the ministry said in a statement.

The fresh cases take the total number of people infected with the deadly coronavirus in the city-state to 844, it said.

The three Indians include a 35-year-old woman with a long-term pass, a 34-year-old man holding the Singapore work pass.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Both of them have a travel history to India.

A 34-year-old Indian holding Singapore work pass was infected locally.

Another 43-year old man, a Singapore permanent resident whose nationality was not listed, is an imported case with a travel history to India.

Also, among the latest cases is a 42-year-old Singapore permanent resident who is a nurse at Sengkang General Hospital and has no travel history to the affected countries.

She reported the onset of symptoms on March 24, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on March 27 afternoon.

ALSO READ: In bid to combat coronavirus, Singapore may jail people who stand close

She is currently in an isolation room at the hospital, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Contact tracing is underway for a total of 71 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions, the ministry said.

Of the 423 confirmed COVID-19 cases who are in hospitals, 19 are in critical condition.

The others are stable or improving, it said.

Fourteen patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said in its Sunday update.

In total, 212 people in Singapore have fully recovered from the deadly disease.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, more than 32,000 people have died of coronavirus and 684,652 have been infected globally.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Singapore coronavirus cases Singapore
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp