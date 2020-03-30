STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vietnam daily suspends operation after staff infected with COVID-19

The Vietnam News employee has become the first journalist in Vietnam to have contracted the virus.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:45 PM

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By IANS

HANOI: An English-language newspaper in Vietnam on Monday announced that it will suspend its print edition after a staff member was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The suspension will start from Tuesday until April 15, Xinhua quoted Vietnam News as saying, adding that its online platform will still be updated and those in contact with the infected staff member will have to be isolated at home or health centres.

The newspaper, under Vietnam News Agency, was first launched in 1991.

It has daily and Sunday editions of both online and print versions.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 194 COVID-19 cases, with 52 patients cured, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Comments

