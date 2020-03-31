STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trump, Putin discuss oil price plunge, coronavirus

Published: 31st March 2020 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed plunging oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic Monday, the Kremlin said, as Trump said Moscow is pressing for an end to US sanctions.

The two "expressed serious concern regarding the scope of the spread of the coronavirus" and "discussed closer cooperation," a brief Kremlin statement said.

Trump announced he'd be using the call to raise objections over a Russian-Saudi price war driving down world oil prices and "really hurting" the US energy industry.

"We don’t want to have a dead industry," Trump told Fox News in an interview shortly before talking to Putin. "This is a fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia ... and they both went crazy."

"I never thought I’d be saying that maybe we have to have an oil (prices) increase, because we do," Trump said. The Kremlin statement after the call merely said they had "exchanged opinions" on the oil market.

Sanctions

Trump also told Fox he expected Putin would use the call to push for a lifting of US sanctions on Russia.

"He'll probably ask for that," Trump told Fox News. "He's been asking that for two years." The Kremlin statement did not mention sanctions, but said unspecified "certain issues" of bilateral relations were aired.

Trump did not say what his response would be, noting that he had put sanctions on Russia but adding: "They don't like that. Frankly we should be able to get along."

The bulk of US sanctions against Russia were imposed over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in Ukraine and what US investigators say was a concerted attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election won by Trump.

Last Thursday, Putin told G20 leaders during a conference call that he wanted a moratorium on sanctions as a "matter of life and death" during the global coronavirus outbreak.

In the comments Putin did not specify which countries he was talking about but Russia is being hit hard by the economic fallout from coronavirus and the parallel oil price drop.

Another point of US-Russian contention is Venezuela, where Washington, supported by dozens of other countries, has been trying unsuccessfully to promote the toppling of leftist strongman Nicholas Maduro. Russia is one of the few countries propping up his government.

"We may discuss that too," Trump said.

