US coronavirus death toll exceeds official China tally, confirmed cases cross 1,75,000
There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported by China.
Published: 31st March 2020 11:42 PM | Last Updated: 31st March 2020 11:42 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.
There are 175,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, the university said, the most of any country in the world.