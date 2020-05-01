STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: New York City subway system to halt service every night for disinfection

New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, is gradually beginning to see decline in the number of daily hospitalisations, ICU admissions and fatalities.

Published: 01st May 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks down the stairs in a quiet 61st Street–Woodside subway station in the Queens borough of New York, Thursday night, April 23, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

A man walks down the stairs in a quiet 61st Street–Woodside subway station in the Queens borough of New York, Thursday night, April 23, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: In an "ambitious" cleaning effort undertaken to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the New York City will shut down its 24-hour transit system -- the largest in the US -- from 1 am to 5 am daily to disinfect the subway network, commuter trains and buses.

New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, is gradually beginning to see decline in the number of daily hospitalisations, ICU admissions and fatalities.

The state has more than 300,000 confirmed virus cases and over 23,600 people have died do far.

"This is going to be one of the most aggressive, creative, challenging undertakings that the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) has done," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press briefing on Thursday.

"It's going to require the MTA, the state, the city, the NYPD to all work together.

It's not that easy to stop train service.

ALSO READ | US can never declare 'total victory' over coronavirus, says Trump as death toll crosses 63,000

You have to close down stations, you have to make sure people don't walk in, then you have to figure out how to clean all these trains and all these stations," he said.

Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said the MTA will disinfect the New York City Transit system, including the Metro North and Long Island Railroad, daily as the State and City continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

With ridership in one of the busiest transit systems in the world already down 92 per cent, Cuomo said 1 am to 5 am slot will be "slow hours" and will have the lowest ridership.

The massive cleaning undertaking is unprecedented in the New York subway system that daily ferries millions of riders across the city's five boroughs and suburbs, going as far as Connecticut.

"The entire public transportation system in downstate New York will be disinfected every 24 hours. This is a joint MTA, state, city partnership.

"We're doing a lot of things here that we've never done before. But this is as ambitious as anything that we've ever undertaken. It's going to require a lot of extraordinary service and effort from multiple agencies all working together," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said there is now a greater need than ever to disinfect the subways, buses and the stations.

"Because you're in the middle of a pandemic, this is a place of density and you have thousands and thousands of people going through these subway stations, these turnstiles and these buses, trains.

At the same time, you have more homeless people who now are on fewer trains and you have fewer people to outreach to the homeless people," he said.

The MTA is North America's largest transportation network, serving a population of 15.3 million people in the 5,000-square-mile area fanning out from New York City through Long Island, southeastern New York State, and Connecticut.

In 2018, the MTA's annual ridership was 2.65 billion and the average weekday ridership was 8.6 million.

The subway system was getting cleaned every 72 hours but the state will now clean the trains daily as it emerged that a large number of homeless people were seeking shelter in the trains and were seen camping in the subway cars with their fare.

This raised concerns about public safety and health as MTA workers and train operators said they have to continue working in such dire circumstances.

Mayor de Blasio said the ambitious cleaning will "make our subway system cleaner than its probably ever been its history honestly and address this crisis in a whole new way".

Earlier this week, Cuomo, referring to a front page picture on The New York Daily News of a subway car filled with homeless people and their belongings, had said that it is "disgusting what is happening on those subway cars. It's disrespectful to the essential workers who need to ride the subway system.

"He had said the essential workers deserve better and the public transportation system must be clean, where the trains are disinfected. You have homeless people on trains, it's not even safe for the homeless people to be on trains.

"No face masks, you have this whole outbreak, we're concerned about homeless people, so we let them stay on the trains without protection in this epidemic of the COVID virus? No. We have to do better than that, and we will," Cuomo had said.

Michael Fischer, president of the Central Park Civic association representing over 10,000 residents, said in order to guarantee the subway remains safe for riders, "no homeless should be allowed to use the train cars as shelter especially during a pandemic."

The COVID-19 graph in New York is gradually flattening.

Cuomo said 306 more people died of the virus in New York, down from the 330 reported on Wednesday, the lowest one-day toll reported since March 30.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals also declined, after having ticked up slightly on Wednesday.

Further, the number of COVID19 patients in hospitals dropped for the 17th straight day and is now below 12,000, down nearly 40 percent from the middle of the month, when nearly 19,000 virus patients were hospitalised.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New York coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus New York city subway
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp