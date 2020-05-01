STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan debuts robot staff at hotels for COVID-19 patients to reduce burden on hospitals

Pepper, a talking robot, greets new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleaning robot, operates in areas where patients pick up meals and other daily necessities to reduce infection risks for humans.

Published: 01st May 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

A humanoid robot Pepper wearing a face mask greets Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the lobby of a hotel for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms during a media preview in Tokyo

A humanoid robot Pepper wearing a face mask greets Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the lobby of a hotel for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms during a media preview in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Robot staff debuted at a Tokyo hotel used for mildly sick coronavirus patients under a new plan to free up beds at hospitals overburdened with more severe cases. Pepper, a talking robot, greets new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleaning robot, operates in areas where patients pick up meals and other daily necessities to reduce infection risks for human staff.

Pepper, wearing a white surgical mask, greeted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as she walked into the hotel during Friday's demonstration. Pepper also reminds patients to check their temperature and rest well. Guests can also access health management applications on computers and tablets to record their temperatures and symptoms.

The robots, made by SoftBank Robotics, will also be deployed at other hotels rented by Tokyo's metropolitan government for patients with no or mild symptoms. So far, Tokyo has secured five hotels and aims to increase the number of rooms from the current 1,500 to 2,800.

ALSO READ| Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency for another month

The hotels are also staffed by doctors and nurses, but officials hope the robots can cheer up an otherwise lonely time for guests who are isolated in single rooms for their weekslong stay. Japan has 14,281 confirmed cases, with 432 deaths, according to the health ministry.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that the coronavirus state of emergency that is scheduled to end next week will continue for roughly another month.

Abe, citing a report by a government task force, said the country's medical system is still under severe pressure even though Japan has averted an explosion of infections as occurred in many other countries. "We still need you to continue cooperating, and that's the experts' view," Abe said.

The state of emergency is voluntary and only requests social distancing and remote work rather than orders that actions be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Japanese hotels Yuriko Koike Jappan robots Japan COVID robots
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp