STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 7 million Afghan children at risk of hunger: Report

With just 0.3 doctors per 1,000 people, Afghanistan's sick and malnourished children are less likely to receive the life-saving treatment they need to survive.

Published: 01st May 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

A woman with children wearing facemasks as a protective measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walk along a street in Kabul on March 18,2020.

A woman with children wearing facemasks as a protective measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walk along a street in Kabul on March 18,2020. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

KABUL: More than seven million children in Afghanistan were at risk of hunger as food prices have soared in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, a report warned on Friday.

The Save the Children report said that the price of food was rising just at the time when children needed adequate daily nutrition to help strengthen their immune systems, the BBC reported.

Even before the pandemic, it was estimated that more than five million Afghan children needed some form of humanitarian support.

Latest UN surveys indicate that about two million children aged under five face extreme hunger.

Citing figures from the World Food Programme (WFP), the report said the price of wheat flour and cooking oil in Afghanistan's main city markets had risen by up to 23 per cent in the past month as demand outstripped supply.

The cost of rice, sugar and pulses had increased by between 7-12 per cent.

"A large portion of the Afghan workforce relies on the informal sector, with no safety nets when work is scarce," the report said.

With just 0.3 doctors per 1,000 people, Afghanistan's sick and malnourished children are less likely to receive the life-saving treatment they need to survive, Save the Children warned.

"We are deeply concerned that this pandemic will lead to a perfect storm of hunger, disease and death in Afghanistan unless the world takes action now," the BBC quoted Timothy Bishop, the charity's country director in Afghanistan, as saying in the report.

"We are facing the very real risk that children could die from starvation. What we need is for the international community to urgently fly in food supplies to be distributed to some of the most vulnerable communities in the country.

"We also urge the Afghan government to facilitate the rapid distribution of food, despite the nationwide lockdown."

So far, Afghanistan has reported 2,171 cases and 64 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan coronavirus starvation hunger afghan children malnutrition
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp