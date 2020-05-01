STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Africa eases one of world's strictest lockdown

Even with the easing, sales of liquor and cigarettes remain banned, which some have criticized as puritanical.

Published: 01st May 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer chases a man who violated the lockdown downtown Johannesburg, South Africa.

A police officer chases a man who violated the lockdown downtown Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa began easing one of the world's strictest lockdowns on Friday, with runners and dog-walkers returning eagerly to the streets but not all wearing the face masks that are now mandatory in the country with Africa's most coronavirus cases.

In Johannesburg, Cape Town and elsewhere, people took a breath of fall air and some headed to the malls to buy warm clothes for winter, which brings a new challenge in combating the virus: flu season.

South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19.

As the country eases down one notch to Level 4 restrictions, many businesses can resume limited operations.

Many mines, factories and agricultural businesses can resume work in phases, starting with only a third of employees.

Restaurants can reopen for deliveries only.

People are now permitted to leave their homes for exercise between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. A night curfew is in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Public transport, including trains and buses, can operate with restricted numbers of passengers. But the ban on domestic and international travel remains.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Even with the easing, sales of liquor and cigarettes remain banned, which some have criticized as puritanical.

But health officials warn that smoking might exacerbate respiratory problems experienced with COVID-19.

The ban on alcohol sales has reduced brawls and traffic accidents, according to police.

Friday is Workers' Day and ordinarily South Africa marks it with rallies by trade unions and political parties, but these are not possible this year.

But some workers found the return of business enough reason to celebrate.

We were badly affected by the lockdown but fortunately we are open now. We had to listen to the leaders because this is a very difficult time, said Cameron Elihaz, who owns a cellphone repair and accessories shop in Johannesburg.

According to officials, schools should reopen in phases starting June 1 with the first batch being Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils, the oldest classes in primary and secondary schools, respectively.

But teachers' unions have protested, saying schools should not reopen until safe conditions can be assured.

There is no date for when higher education institutions will open, with the sector increasingly looking towards online learning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized that his government is trying to balance the need to curb the spread of the virus with pressure to minimize economic hardships in one of the world's most unequal countries.

Ramaphosa earlier announced a $26 billion socio-economic relief package as millions of informal workers have suffered.

Unemployment is expected to soar above the 29% that existed before the virus arrived.

South Africa has conducted more than 200,000 coronavirus tests.

Officials say they will watch for areas of high concentrations of cases where they will implement targeted isolation measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Africa coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp