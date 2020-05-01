STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports nine new coronavirus cases, none in worst-hit Daegu; tally at 10,774

The country was reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March, but it hasn't seen a daily jump above 100 since April 1.

A medical staff member adjusts her face mask as she arrives for a duty shift at Dongsan Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has reported nine new coronavirus cases as infections continue to wane.

The figures released by South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought national totals to 10,774 infections and 248 deaths.

None of the new cases were from the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where more than 6,800 people have been sickened since February.

The KCDC says at least 1,073 cases have been linked to passengers arriving from overseas, but such infections have also slowed in recent weeks amid stronger border controls.

The country was reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March, but it hasn't seen a daily jump above 100 since April 1.

The slowing caseload has allowed the government to relax social distancing guidelines as it shifts focus to easing the shock on the economy.

