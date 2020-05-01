STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spain predicts unemployment rate to reach 19 per cent

This comes a day after Spain's government said that the nation's economy had shrunk by 5.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020.

Published: 01st May 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Spain coronavirus cases

A man speaks on his phone outside an unemployment office in Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Spain's government expects that the Eurozone's fourth largest economy will shrink by 9.2 per cent this year and that unemployment will reach 19 per cent of the working-age population.

Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calviño announced the grim forecast on Friday when she explained Spain's economic stability plan that it has presented to the European Union.

This comes a day after Spain's government said that the nation's economy had shrunk by 5.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, ending 25 consecutive quarters of positive economic activity dating back to 2013.

Calviño said the government expects the economy to rebound strong, with a growth of 6.8 per cent in 2021.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Hundreds of thousands of workers have been furloughed since Spain applied strict stay-at-home rules on March 14 when it declared a state of emergency that is still in effect.

The government unveiled this week a complex series of guidelines it will follow to reactivate the economy and social life of the country over the coming weeks and months as long as there is not another jump in COVID-19 infections.

Spain has over 24,000 confirmed deaths from the new virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spain umemployment Eurozone recession jobs economy coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp