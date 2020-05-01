STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spain to set time slots for outdoor activities with social distancing even as COVID-19 cases rise

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last week that adults would be allowed to take "individual exercise" outdoors from May 2.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Medicos in Spain battling coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

Medicos in Spain battling coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

MADRID: The Spanish government will set time slots for outdoor activities, in line with social-distancing regulations, to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Transport Minister Jose Luis Alabos said.

Speaking to a radio station on Thursday, Alabos said the government was working on "a set of measures that will see certain hours agreed with regional and local governments" for people to be allowed outside, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last week that adults would be allowed to take "individual exercise" outdoors from May 2.

However, when children were allowed out for an hour with a parent on Sunday, there were numerous examples of people failing to follow social distancing rules.

With Sanchez also saying that people aged over 65 will also be allowed out from this weekend, the government was anxious to ensure that they are not placed at further risk by large numbers of people all going outside at the same time.

"It will all need to be thoroughly discussed to avoid an explosive exit, so that trips outside with children can happen along with those of couples or people doing sport," said Alabos.

Spain on Thursday registered 268 new COVID-19 deaths -- the lowest daily tally since March 20, taking the total number of fatalities to 24,543.

The total number of cases increased to 213,435 after a daily rise of 1,309, according to the Health Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spain coronavirus cases COVID 19 Social distancing coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp