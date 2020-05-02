STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian police fatally shoot man who stabbed seven around shopping mall in South Hedland

Officials said that five were hospitalised with stab wounds, including two who remain in serious but stable condition.

Published: 02nd May 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

PERTH: Australian police fatally shot a man who stabbed and slashed seven people at and near a shopping mall on Friday, officials said. None of the victims of the rampage in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that five were hospitalised with stab wounds, including two who remain in serious but stable condition. Police have not revealed a motive. Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said that there was no indication the assailant, aged in his 30s, was politically or ideologically motivated.

The assailant first stabbed a man at a motel near the mall and then another man who was sitting in a car at a nearby fast food restaurant, police said. He then knifed two men and three women at the mall, including a woman pushing a baby carriage. The child was not injured.

Two police officers Tasered the man but he still lunged at them with the knife, Dawson said. A policeman fired several shots and killed him, he said. Nearby Port Hedland exports iron ore, and the suspect was a member of the mining work force who commute by plane 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the state capital, Perth.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australia Police Australia stabbing South Hedland Australia knife attack Australia mall stabbing
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp