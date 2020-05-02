Australian police fatally shoot man who stabbed seven around shopping mall in South Hedland
Officials said that five were hospitalised with stab wounds, including two who remain in serious but stable condition.
PERTH: Australian police fatally shot a man who stabbed and slashed seven people at and near a shopping mall on Friday, officials said. None of the victims of the rampage in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officials said that five were hospitalised with stab wounds, including two who remain in serious but stable condition. Police have not revealed a motive. Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said that there was no indication the assailant, aged in his 30s, was politically or ideologically motivated.
The assailant first stabbed a man at a motel near the mall and then another man who was sitting in a car at a nearby fast food restaurant, police said. He then knifed two men and three women at the mall, including a woman pushing a baby carriage. The child was not injured.
Two police officers Tasered the man but he still lunged at them with the knife, Dawson said. A policeman fired several shots and killed him, he said. Nearby Port Hedland exports iron ore, and the suspect was a member of the mining work force who commute by plane 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the state capital, Perth.