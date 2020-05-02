STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus pandemic could last till 2022: US researchers

Researchers recommended that the US prepare for a worst-case scenario, including no vaccine availability or herd immunity.

Published: 02nd May 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus pandemic could continue into 2022 and will not be under control until most of the world population becomes immune, said a report released by experts.

"The length of the pandemic will likely be 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population," the researchers wrote in a report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Citing the most recent flu pandemic, the report pointed out the highly transmissible coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will likely keep spreading for as long as two years and will likely not stop spreading until 60 to 70 percent of the population is immune, The Hill reported

"Because of a longer incubation period, more asymptomatic spread and a higher R0, COVID-19 appears to spread more easily than flu," the report said.

ALSO READ | FDA allows emergency use of anti-viral vaccine Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Researchers recommended that the US prepare for a worst-case scenario, including no vaccine availability or herd immunity.

"Risk communication messaging from government officials should incorporate the concept that this pandemic will not be over soon and that people need to be prepared for possible periodic resurgences of disease over the next two years," they said.

Coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc around the world, has so far killed over 2,60,000 people and infected over 32 million others.

The report comes at a time when governments around the world are loosening social distancing restrictions meant to stem the spread of the virus.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this week that a second wave of coronavirus is "inevitable," as the virus is highly contagious and has spread across the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus US coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp