STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-American NGO to provide 20,000 meals for frontline health workers

The American India Foundation (AIF) said it has tied up with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) for organising the meals.

Published: 02nd May 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Medics wearing protective suits are seen at a hospital during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru Friday May 1 2020.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An Indian-American nonprofit has announced that it will provide over 20,000 meals to frontline health workers in under-resourced hospitals and local food kitchens in New York City, Bay Area, Boston and Chicago.

The American India Foundation (AIF) said it has tied up with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) for organising the meals.

"As the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, frontline healthcare workers in both the US and in India are serving an important role in the fight against the pandemic, requiring our support now more than ever," said AIF CEO Nishant Pandey.

This collaboration is the latest as part of the AIF's COVID-19 Response through which it is serving more than 1,00,000 vulnerable people -- including migrant workers in India -- from the economic and social fallout.

"AIF is happy to be teaming up with WCK to provide daily meals to hospitals, and long-term care facilities throughout New York City, Bay Area, Boston and Chicago. Through this initiative, we want to show our gratitude towards the frontline health workers in the US," he said.

This partnership will also help the local economy and jobs by supporting local kitchens and restaurants, Pandey said.

World Central Kitchen, an international not-for-profit organisation founded by chef José Andrés, provides food to communities in times of crisis.

"To provide meals for the tireless and brave medical professionals working on the front lines of this crisis, as well as to meal centers who need assistance more than ever, is truly an honour," said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
American India Foundation Coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp